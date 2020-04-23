Short Interest in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Decreases By 6.1%

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the March 15th total of 2,683,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $253.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $214.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products & Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,532,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.