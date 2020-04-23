Short Interest in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Declines By 8.0%

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,587,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE AER opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.21. AerCap has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in AerCap by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AerCap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

