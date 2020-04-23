Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Short Interest Down 10.5% in March

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,530,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the March 15th total of 3,945,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 506,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 14.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SWAV opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -13.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 119.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $3,977,040.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $31,836,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,666,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,950,000 after purchasing an additional 462,475 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 435,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,960,000 after purchasing an additional 315,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 276,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. Oppenheimer cut Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

