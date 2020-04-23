Sherwin-Williams Co Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.34 (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Sherwin-Williams has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Sherwin-Williams has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sherwin-Williams to earn $24.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $500.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.98. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.33.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

