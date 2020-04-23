SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) Major Shareholder Sells $254,499.18 in Stock

SharpSpring Inc (NASDAQ:SHSP) major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 38,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $254,499.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cat Rock Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,614 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $22,912.76.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 6,000 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $33,480.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 1,385 shares of SharpSpring stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $11,827.90.

On Thursday, March 5th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 3,103 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $36,243.04.

On Thursday, February 27th, Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 20,298 shares of SharpSpring stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $245,199.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. SharpSpring Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 54.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that SharpSpring Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 20.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SharpSpring by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on SharpSpring from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum began coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

