Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Trading Up 0.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $42.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shake Shack traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $46.53, 1,610,456 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,218,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.43.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHAK. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 26.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,305,000 after buying an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Shake Shack by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

