Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of SENS stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Sensyne Health has a 52-week low of GBX 35.30 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 182 ($2.39).

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

