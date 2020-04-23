Seagate Technology Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,589 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 720% compared to the typical volume of 925 put options.
Shares of STX stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $64.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
