Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Short Interest Down 10.4% in March

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,040,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 14,561,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,197,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,156.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.