Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Seagate Technology has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Seagate Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

STX stock opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $25,344.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,045,744. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

