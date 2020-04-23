Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued on Sunday, April 19th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.6% in the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 56.3% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.3% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 147,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 83.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

