Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 97.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 387,685 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $538,868,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337,121 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,492 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,203 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,730,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892,503 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,040 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SLB opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $46.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

