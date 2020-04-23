Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) PT Set at €210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) received a €210.00 ($244.19) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRT3. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €196.44 ($228.42).

Get Sartorius alerts:

Shares of FRA:SRT3 opened at €251.80 ($292.79) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is €212.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €199.75.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.