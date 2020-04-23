SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €125.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €125.00 ($145.35) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €153.00 ($177.91) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Commerzbank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €114.00 ($132.56) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €125.09 ($145.45).

SAP opened at €108.24 ($125.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €102.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94. SAP has a 12-month low of €82.13 ($95.50) and a 12-month high of €129.60 ($150.70).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

