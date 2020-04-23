Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Release Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Sanofi has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.05-6.05 EPS.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SNY opened at $48.19 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

