Sam Samad Sells 1,356 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) CFO Sam Samad sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $433,947.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,571.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sam Samad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Illumina alerts:

On Thursday, April 16th, Sam Samad sold 1,697 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $509,100.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sam Samad sold 249 shares of Illumina stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.54, for a total value of $72,842.46.

Illumina stock opened at $311.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.74. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.