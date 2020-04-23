salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,629,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $1,533,600.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,563,700.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.55, for a total value of $1,575,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.42, for a total value of $1,494,200.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $1,436,900.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $1,328,400.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $1,516,400.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total value of $1,399,100.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,405,300.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a PE ratio of 770.74, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $14,844,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 40.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,057 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 15.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,987,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after buying an additional 268,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 20.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

