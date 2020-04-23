Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sabre were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 586.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sabre from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut Sabre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Sabre had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

