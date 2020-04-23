RSA Insurance Group’s (RSA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RSA. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 539 ($7.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 580.85 ($7.64).

LON:RSA opened at GBX 345.70 ($4.55) on Monday. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). On average, research analysts forecast that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9998575 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.95%.

In related news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

