RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.00, 28,857 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,208,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RRD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $75.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.05.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 1,366.6% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,985 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

