Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDS.A. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Santander raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.02. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.07 billion during the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 4.50%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.