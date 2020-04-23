Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Earns Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.26) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,185.58 ($28.75).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,288 ($16.94) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,338.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,969.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

