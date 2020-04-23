Royal Bank of Canada Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Target Price to GBX 4,600

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,900 ($77.61) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,391.84 ($84.08).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,396 ($84.14) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion and a PE ratio of -12.31. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,004.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,073.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 101.60 ($1.34) per share. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is -0.39%.

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 14,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,833 ($76.73), for a total transaction of £858,500.94 ($1,129,309.31).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

