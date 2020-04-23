Royal Bank of Canada Trims British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Target Price to GBX 2,600

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,880.50 ($37.89) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,847.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,043.44.
British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.
