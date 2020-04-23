Royal Bank of Canada Trims British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Target Price to GBX 2,600

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector performer rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($47.61).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,880.50 ($37.89) on Monday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52 week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,847.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,043.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This is a boost from British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s previous dividend of $50.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s payout ratio is currently 0.84%.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

