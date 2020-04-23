Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates CHF 75 Price Target for Nestlé (VTX:NESN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 75 target price on Nestlé (VTX:NESN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NESN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a CHF 105 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 104.07.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

