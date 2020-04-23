Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Danone currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €71.37 ($82.98).

EPA BN opened at €62.40 ($72.56) on Monday. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($83.87). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.00.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

