Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for WH Smith (LON:SMWH)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,500 ($19.73) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

SMWH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,210 ($29.07) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on WH Smith from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,705 ($35.58) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WH Smith presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,858.75 ($24.45).

Shares of SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,062 ($13.97) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,087.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 584.04 ($7.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,660 ($34.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.07.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2018, it operated 867 units primarily in airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and workplaces.

