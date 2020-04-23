Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Diageo (LON:DGE) to Sector Performer

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) to a sector performer rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,400 ($31.57) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 3,000 ($39.46).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGE. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,870 ($37.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.81) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,150 ($41.44) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,899.38 ($38.14).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,638.50 ($34.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion and a PE ratio of 20.65. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,562.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,998.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 27.41 ($0.36) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 328 shares of company stock worth $867,654.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

