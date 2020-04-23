Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Price Target to GBX 1,650

Polymetal International (LON:POLY) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (up previously from GBX 1,500 ($19.73)) on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Polymetal International to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,290 ($16.97) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,517.14 ($19.96).

POLY stock opened at GBX 1,528.50 ($20.11) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.76. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 763.80 ($10.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.70). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

