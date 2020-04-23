Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €33.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UNIA. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.83 ($57.95).

Unilever has a 12 month low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 12 month high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

