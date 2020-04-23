Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) a €85.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.61 ($113.50).

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €95.88 ($111.49) on Monday. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €92.12 and a 200 day moving average of €101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

