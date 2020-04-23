Ross Stores’ (ROST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $90.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day moving average of $107.64.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 10.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.4% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 28,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,716 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.4% in the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 54,440 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.