Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $21,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after purchasing an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after buying an additional 515,450 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,740,000 after buying an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.70.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $313.64 on Thursday. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $395.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $312.94 and its 200 day moving average is $347.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

