Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 369.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,675 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $22,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elefante Mark B lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $506,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,238.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $129.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

ROK opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

