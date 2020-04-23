RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Down 1%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.66, 124,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,359,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 674.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

