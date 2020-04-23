Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIV. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rivernorth Opportunities Fund by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rivernorth Opportunities Fund news, Director Patrick W. Galley purchased 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $35,834.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,054.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 29,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $324,488.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,300.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of RIV opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 15.3%.

