Rio Tinto’s (RIO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,200 ($42.09) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,540 ($59.72) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,186 ($55.06).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80) on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,584.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,079.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, insider Simon Henry acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

