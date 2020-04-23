Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) PT Raised to GBX 4,100

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rio Tinto from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,250 ($55.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC set a GBX 4,630 ($60.91) price target on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rio Tinto from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,000 ($52.62) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,186 ($55.06).

RIO stock opened at GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.45. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,584.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,079.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a GBX 177.47 ($2.33) dividend. This is an increase from Rio Tinto’s previous dividend of $173.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Simon Henry purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,155 ($41.50) per share, with a total value of £15,775 ($20,751.12). Also, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 20,841 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,716 ($48.88), for a total value of £774,451.56 ($1,018,747.12).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

