RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.83.

NYSE:RNG opened at $244.16 on Friday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $256.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.73 and a 200-day moving average of $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total value of $85,598.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $1,241,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 166,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,321,308.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,194 shares of company stock worth $29,337,800. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,191,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,718,979,000 after acquiring an additional 151,441 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,543,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,378,000 after acquiring an additional 425,459 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 809,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,429,000 after acquiring an additional 74,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 758,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 83,415 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

