Reviewing ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Cars.com (NASDAQ:CARS)

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cars.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ZIX and Cars.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $173.43 million 1.59 -$14.65 million $0.15 33.00 Cars.com $606.68 million 0.44 -$445.32 million $1.45 2.78

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cars.com. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Cars.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -8.44% 49.28% 5.56% Cars.com -73.40% 7.22% 4.27%

Risk and Volatility

ZIX has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cars.com has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ZIX and Cars.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cars.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

ZIX currently has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 96.97%. Cars.com has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 303.23%. Given Cars.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than ZIX.

Summary

ZIX beats Cars.com on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery. It also provides ZixOne, a mobile email app, which offers mobile access to corporate email and does not allow data to be persistently stored on employee's device. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

