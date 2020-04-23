Reviewing VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR N/A N/A N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 5.09% 20.51% 4.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR $1.81 billion 2.19 $238.42 million N/A N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR $13.61 billion 1.25 $788.48 million $1.33 20.74

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR.

Dividends

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR and VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR 2 1 1 0 1.75

Summary

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR beats HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

HOWDEN JOINERY/ADR Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products. It serves trade professionals, owner-occupiers, private landlords, local authorities, housing trusts, and small developers. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 694 depots. The company was formerly known as Galiform Plc and changed its name to Howden Joinery Group Plc in September 2010. Howden Joinery Group Plc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

