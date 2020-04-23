Reviewing Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) & Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) and Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Collegium Pharmaceutical and Axovant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Collegium Pharmaceutical 0 1 6 0 2.86 Axovant Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus target price of $32.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.01%. Axovant Sciences has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Axovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axovant Sciences is more favorable than Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Profitability

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Axovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Collegium Pharmaceutical -7.66% -26.43% -7.53% Axovant Sciences N/A -416.05% -124.55%

Risk and Volatility

Collegium Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axovant Sciences has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Axovant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Collegium Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Axovant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Collegium Pharmaceutical and Axovant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Collegium Pharmaceutical $296.70 million 2.37 -$22.72 million ($0.68) -30.18 Axovant Sciences N/A N/A -$221.57 million ($2.06) N/A

Collegium Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Axovant Sciences. Collegium Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Collegium Pharmaceutical beats Axovant Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting. The company offers Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone for opioid medication. Furhter, it offers Nucynta ER, an extended release formulation of tapentadol for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long term opioid treatment, such as neuropathic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy in adults; and Nucynta IR, an immediate release formulation of tapentadol that is indicated for the management of moderate to severe acute pain in adults. The company was formerly known as Collegium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. in October 2003. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

About Axovant Sciences

Axovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the fields of neurology and psychiatry in the United States and the European Union. It focuses on developing AXO-Lenti-PD, an in vivo lentiviral gene therapy investigational product candidate for the one-time treatment of Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing nelotanserin, a selective 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with Lewy body dementia (LBD) and REM sleep behavior disorder in patients with LBD. In addition, it focuses on developing RVT-104, a combination of rivastigmine and a peripheral muscarinic receptor antagonist as treatments for patients with Alzheimer's disease or DLB. The company was formerly known as Roivant Neurosciences Ltd. and changed its name to Axovant Sciences Ltd. in March 2015. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

