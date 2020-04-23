Reviewing BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) & Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF)

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) and Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of BAE SYS PLC/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BAE SYS PLC/S and Datable Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAE SYS PLC/S $22.52 billion 0.89 $1.88 billion $2.04 12.29 Datable Technology $1.10 million 1.43 -$1.68 million N/A N/A

BAE SYS PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than Datable Technology.

Profitability

This table compares BAE SYS PLC/S and Datable Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAE SYS PLC/S N/A N/A N/A Datable Technology -151.96% N/A -262.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BAE SYS PLC/S and Datable Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAE SYS PLC/S 0 4 4 0 2.50 Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BAE SYS PLC/S has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datable Technology has a beta of -5.9, indicating that its share price is 690% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAE SYS PLC/S beats Datable Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems. The Cyber & Intelligence segment provides solutions to modernize, maintain, and test cyber-harden aircraft, radars, missile systems, and mission applications that detect and deter threats to national security; systems engineering, integration, and sustainment services for C4ISR systems and enterprise IT networks; and solutions to enhance the collection, analysis, and processing of data across the US civilian and military intelligence communities. It also offers data intelligence solutions to defend against national-scale threats, protect their networks, data against attacks; security and intelligence solutions to the UK government and allied international governments; anti-fraud and regulatory compliance solutions; and security advisory and managed security services. The Platforms & Services (US) segment manufactures combat vehicles, weapons, and munitions, as well as provides ship repair services and the management of government-owned munitions facilities. The Air segment develops, manufactures, upgrades, and supports combat and jet trainer aircraft. The Maritime segment designs, manufactures, and supports surface ships, submarines, torpedoes, radars, and command and combat systems. It also supplies naval gun system; and provides ammunitions, precision munitions, artillery systems, and missile launchers. BAE Systems plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Datable Technology Company Profile

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands. The company was formerly known as 3TL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

