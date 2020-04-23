Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Cut to GBX 80

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 96.13 ($1.26).
Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 61.75 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.08.
Restaurant Group Company Profile
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
