Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Cut to GBX 80

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 96.13 ($1.26).

Shares of LON RTN opened at GBX 61.75 ($0.81) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.50 million and a PE ratio of -7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.44. Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 20.26 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 51.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.08.

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 11.87 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) by GBX (0.03) ($0.00). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Group will post 2144.000048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

