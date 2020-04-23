Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Down 4.8%

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 45,425 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,562,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $501.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

