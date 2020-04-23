Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,270 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

RCII opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $905.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Rent-A-Center Inc has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

