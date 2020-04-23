Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on REGN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $474.07.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN opened at $558.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $574.32. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,706,000 after buying an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.