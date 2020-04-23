Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells $1,013,993.40 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total transaction of $1,013,993.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,454.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $558.08 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $574.32. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $489.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after purchasing an additional 539,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after purchasing an additional 492,339 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after purchasing an additional 125,777 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

