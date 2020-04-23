Redrow’s (RDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price target (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 659.91 ($8.68).

RDW opened at GBX 403.20 ($5.30) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Redrow has a 52 week low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 451.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 647.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.36%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

