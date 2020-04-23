Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RDW. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Redrow from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Redrow to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 420 ($5.52) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Redrow from GBX 891 ($11.72) to GBX 482 ($6.34) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 659.91 ($8.68).

RDW stock opened at GBX 403.20 ($5.30) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 4.69. Redrow has a twelve month low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 451.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 647.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

